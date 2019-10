OGLESBY — Authorities say a man has died after falling almost 50 feet from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire said the 30-year-old was working with a film crew near Council Overhang when he went off trail and fell around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not release the man's name.

Wire said the film crew had a permit to operate at Starved Rock, a popular park about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. The crew included six others and the man who died.