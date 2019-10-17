Members of the Canton City Council approved an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance allowing the distribution and sale of medical and recreational cannabis.

CANTON — Members of the Canton City Council approved an amendment to the city’s zoning codes that allows for the distribution and sale of medical and recreational marijuana.

City Attorney Chris Jump said the amendment includes changing the language from license to conditional use permit, a move that is required by the state.

“It’s really just the use of the term,” Jump said. “It’s better to get this completed now before we have one up and running in town.”

This allows the council to directly review and approve any applications, bypassing the Planning and Zoning Committee as a way to speed up the application process.

Council members waived a second reading of the amendment and formally adopted it.

Also on the agenda was a resolution approving a conditional use permit for the sale of medical and recreational cannabis by Salveo Health and Wellness.

The matter was tabled to allow aldermen time to review the application.

“This is something we’ll want to act on quickly,” Jump said.

In other business, Ward 4 Alderman John Lovell said he noticed an increased amount of arrests in the police report. Public safety director Richard Fairburn said the increase was due to a high number of warrant arrests.

“Meth has been an increase in the last year or so. We assigned one of our part-time officers to the Drug Task Force,” Fairburn said, noting that residents often report suspected illegal activity.

The council also:

• Held a second reading on an ordinance establishing new garbage rates — from $16 to $17.50 beginning Nov. 1 and $18.50 beginning May 1, 2020. The additional $1.50 will be appropriated into a depreciation account for the Public Works Department.

• Approved a road closure request for the Santa Parade, which will held Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The parade will set up at the Historic Depot, travel down Elm Street and around the square, then end at the Santa House.