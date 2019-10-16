An East Bluff resident found a most-unwelcome surprise when she went to her garage to feed her dog one day last week.

The dog, a 3-month-old pit-bull puppy, was gone — stolen, apparently.

Also missing from the garage in the 1100 block of East Willcox Avenue was a tall stereo speaker, according to a Peoria Police Department report.

The apparent burglary took place sometime between 9 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7 a.m. Oct. 7.

Apparently, the suspect jumped a yard fence, then entered the garage through an unlocked door, the report stated. On the way back over the fence, the suspect apparently kicked out one of its slats.

The victim commenced a search of the neighborhood, per the report. She located the speaker in the yard across the alley from her residence, but the dog wasn't there.

The pit bull wasn't outfitted with a microchip that when scanned reveals the owner, the report stated.

The American Pit Bull Foundation suggests such scans help curb pit-bull thefts and euthanization of dogs that aren't reunited with their owners.