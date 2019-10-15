Young conservatives from central Illinois now have a group that represents their political values, aptly called the Young Conservatives of Central Illinois.

The inaugural meeting will be held at Freedom Hall in Morton, 349 W. Birchwood St., on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

According to a news release from the Tazewell County Republicans, the meeting will be jointly used for networking and conversation, the latter led by Illinois State Representative Tim Butler.

The young conservatives group is intended for those of college or high school ages. For more information contact the Tazewell County Republican headquarters at 309-353-8467 or chairman@tazewellgop.org.