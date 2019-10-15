An employee of the Hancock County Jail in Carthage was accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police arrested Cory D. Hamelton, 35, last week, a news release from Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger stated.

The State Police investigated allegations of sexual contact between Hamelton and a female inmate.

Hamelton, a Carthage resident, was a correctional employee who monitored inmates and booked people who had been arrested, according to Bentzinger.

The suspect was charged with custodial sexual misconduct, a felony. A bail hearing was held Sunday, when Hamelton's bond was set at $100,000.

As of Tuesday, Hamelton was being held at the McDonough County Jail in Macomb. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 24.

If found guilty, Hamelton might face a prison term of three to five years. He was fired from his job the same day he was arrested, according to Bentzinger.