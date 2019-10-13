You're narrowing down your list of colleges. Maybe you've even picked a major. If you're an Illinoisan aiming to start school in 2020, now it's time to tackle the money part.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2020-21 school year launched Tuesday and is the first step to the financial aid process. The FAFSA assesses family finances to help determine your ability to pay for college.

The FAFSA is your primary tool to qualify for federal programs such as Pell grants, work-study programs and loans. States and colleges also frequently use the FAFSA to qualify students for local financial aid, as well as for school grants and scholarships.

It can be an intimidating process.

"The biggest thing I see with our parents is fear of just starting the form," said Larry Moran, college counselor at Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park. "Once they get into it, a lot of them are able to do it on their own. I've even had some people come back and say they've done it within an hour's time."

Here are some tips that will help you get through it.

What do I need to start?

-- Your Social Security number.

-- Tax returns. If you or your student will start school in 2020, you will need your family's tax returns for 2018. If there's been a significant change in family income since 2018, you must still provide that year's tax returns. Once you get an aid offer from a school, you should contact its financial aid office to update income information.

-- If you don't have your tax returns handy, there is the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which can help automatically and safely transfer tax information into the FAFSA.

-- You must also create a Federal Student Aid ID to log into the form, and complete and sign it electronically. If you are a dependent student, you and your parent each need create your own FSA IDs.

-- Recent bank statements and income statements.

-- If you are aiming to start school next year, make sure you are filling out the 2020-21 FAFSA, not the 2019-20 form.

Do I need to pay anything?

Nope. The first "F" in FAFSA stands for "free." At no point should you be charged to complete an application.

Why should I submit the FAFSA?

Counselors say, why not? Don't assume you won't qualify for financial aid based on your income or savings.

"A lot of people say, 'We won't qualify.' I tell them, apply anyway," said Anna Ma, a counselor at Naperville Central High School. "It's a good safety net in case a parent loses their job."

Sarah Langford, founder of On the Quad College Consulting in Chicago, said sometimes families misunderstand that they cannot qualify for any federal aid, including work-study, without the FAFSA.

"Even if you're a family of means, but you still want your family to be offered something, you have to do this," Langford said.

Even if you are not eligible for grants, the FAFSA could help you qualify for low-interest federal loans. In some cases, local aid and scholarship programs -- even those not based on financial need -- may require the form.

"There are schools that will say in order to qualify for their merit-based aid, you have to fill out the FAFSA," said Brian LaPorte, college and career counselor at Naperville North High School.

What if my parents are divorced, separated, etc.?

Check the Federal Student Aid website for more specific information on how to report your parents' income depending on their marital status or your living situation. The website also will walk you through some questions to help you understand whether you must file the FAFSA as a dependent or independent student.

What if my family is in the country illegally?

U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents are eligible for federal aid even if their parents are in the country illegally, according to Cassie Magesis, director of postsecondary access for The Urban Assembly in New York.

In that case, parents should enter all zeros in the field asking for a Social Security number. These parents would not be able to sign a FAFSA electronically, so they need to print the signature page and mail it, which can delay the process by up to six weeks, said Luis Narváez of Chicago Public Schools.

Students who are in this country illegally and DACA recipients are not eligible for federal financial aid and cannot complete a FAFSA.

In June, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Retention of Illinois Students and Equity (RISE) Act, which will make students in this country illegally eligible for state-supported financial aid. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission plans to establish an Illinois-specific RISE Act application in January for these students to complete to become eligible for programs including the Monetary Award Program grant and Minority Teachers of Illinois Scholarship.

Do I need to register for the draft?

This is a common and tricky question. But the short answer is, if you or your student is a male over 18, then mostly likely you do need to register to be eligible for federal and Illinois financial aid.

How many schools can I list?

You can pick up to 10 schools to receive your financial information. Counselors encourage you to max out that list. You do not need to have applied to those schools yet. Each institution has a federal school code to list on the FAFSA.

To be eligible for MAP grants, Illinoisans must list an in-state school as one of their 10 on the FAFSA. That will automatically enable the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, which administers MAP, to consider you for the program.

Here's a list of Illinois colleges where you can use a MAP grant to pay for school.

What if I want to apply to more than 10 schools?

Adrienne Nolan, college and career counselor at Downers Grove South High School, says once you received confirmation that your FAFSA is processed, you can log back into your account, delete whatever schools were listed before, enter the names of the additional schools and resubmit your form.

Don't worry. The schools you entered originally still will have your information on file.

But, Nolan says, be careful with this if you have to revise or update any information on the FAFSA. If you submit your application with one group of schools listed, then change something, you need to re-file your FAFSA to make sure that original group of schools receives the updated information.

When should I file?

Experts advise college-going students in Illinois to submit FAFSAs as soon as they can after Oct. 1. You don't need to wait until you've been accepted to a school.

Some student aid -- such as Illinois' MAP for low-income students -- is first-come, first-served.

"Apply early because the MAP grant (funding) does run out. We never know when it will happen," said Nolan of Downers Grove South.

Another benefit to having the FAFSA done early: Some schools also are trying to send out financial aid packages at the same time as acceptance letters.

"It gives students more time to make an educated choice about where they are going," said LaPorte of Naperville North.

If you get stuck, take a break!

You don't have to fill out the whole FAFSA in one sitting. You can save your progress in the system and pick up where you left off later.

Where can I go for more help?

Every family's situation is different, and specific circumstances can change how you fill out the forms.

"Every question about this process is a good question, and you have to ask," said Erinn Murphy, a counselor at Carbondale Community High School. "Stay calm. Even if you feel really confident about the process, there is no harm in having someone look over your shoulder as you get it done."

The FAFSA hotline can be reached at 1-800-4FEDAID (1-800-433-3243). You also can do a live chat at the Federal Student Aid Information Center.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission organizes programs throughout the state to help students and families. FAFSA completion workshops are available starting Oct. 1. Consult the ISAC website for tips on what to bring to a workshop.

Ma, of Naperville Central, encourages families to attend together, if possible.

"A lot of times I'll see only a student or a parent come to a workshop," Ma said. "I really think it should be collaborative."

The agency also has ISACorps members, who are trained experts who offer free one-one-one assistance on college financial aid and selection. Use your ZIP code to find your nearest ISACorps member.

You also can try reaching out to the financial aid offices at local community colleges or universities.

Kathy Cebulski, area coordinator for student services at DeKalb High School, said her office frequently refers students with questions to Northern Illinois University's financial aid office.

"It's important to take advantage of any resource that's available, especially if they've not done this before," Cebulski said.

Amanda Pyzik, instructional coordinator for school counseling at Naperville North, said families should know that high school counselors cannot go into a FAFSA form to help families examine specific questions.

"We can't log in. We don't have access to see what they see. All that information is confidential," Pyzik said.

Are there hard deadlines?

Schools set their own deadlines depending on their application cycles. Many fall around November and December for early decision, and around February and March for regular decision. Check the financial aid pages on each school's website.

Next steps

Even when your FAFSA is complete, the process is not done. Some scholarship and financial aid programs will have their own applications to complete. It is common for schools to also require the CSS Profile, offered through the College Board.

Experts also say some FAFSAs will be flagged for verification, meaning schools will request additional documentation.

And remember: You have to complete the FAFSA each year you plan to be in school.