Sunday

Oct 13, 2019 at 1:48 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Austin Batterton, 26; Breanna Kingsley, 25; both Morton.

Ryan Clymer, 27, Goodfield; Nicole Welsh, 26, Washington.

Dwight Crigger, 36; Natalie Newman, 27; both Manito.

Casey Flora, 24; Sarina Marliere, 23; both Peoria.

Donald Hermes, 83; Lila Stoll, 78; both Pekin.

Anthony Pompa, 28; Samantha Post, 28; both Peoria.

Michael Price-Kennedy, 23; Laura DeGrave, 22; both Deer Creek.

Andrew Radovich, 35; Shreya Udhani, 25; both Pekin.

Mark Rosenak, 37; Jenny Smith, 39; both Bartonville.

Fredrick Sarantakos, 31; Michelle Eggemeyer, 29; both Gibson City.

Kyle Siebert, 28; Morgan Flex, 27; both Normal.

Andrew Sutton, 52; Lori Coffey, 51; both Peoria.

Nicholas White, 28; Emily Wishall, 33; both Heyworth.

Corey Wood, 30; Aubrey Innis, 28; both Pekin.

 

Woodford County

Derik Bickerman, 39; Kathleen Kintz, 38; both Eureka.

Adam Caines, 36; Elizabeth Lappin, 33; both Washington.

Trenton DeSantis, 25; Jessica Martinez, 28; both Washington.

Austin Kendall, 27, Pontiac; Abigail Mattox, 31, Flanagan.

Cory Reneau, 26; Madelynn Hadfield, 25; both Washington.

Brett Schlomann, 33, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Kathryn McCallister, 32, Manhattan, Kan.

Cassidy Schumacher, 29, Eureka; Lauren Schroeder, 26, Roanoke.

Shayne Zoss, 19; Kira Griffin, 20; both El Paso.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Grandy, DeAnn and Mark.