PEORIA — Someone allegedly stole more than $3,000 in cash and items last week from an East Bluff house. The man who resides there believe he knows who did it.

He accused his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, according to a Peoria Police Department report.

The victim was in jail when the alleged thefts took place, the morning of Oct. 6 at a house in the 100 block of East Corrington Avenue.

According to police, the couple and officers visited the house regarding damage that had been done to the boyfriend's truck. The boyfriend believed the house resident perpetrated the damage.

The resident was placed under arrest, the report stated. As he was being transported to the Peoria County Jail, he could see his ex and her current walking toward his house, he told police.

When the man returned home the following day, he noticed some things were missing.

They included a 55-inch television worth $370; a security camera valued at $250; a $100 military knife; $500 in cash; and various tools worth a total of $2,000.

The man told police he didn't see the two take anything, although he knows they did. The house wasn't locked.

Police were investigating.

The resident was accused of criminal damage to property of between $500 and $10,000 and given a notice to appear in court, according to county jail records.