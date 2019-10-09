Peoria attorney Christopher Doscotch has been appointed to serve as a Peoria County judge.

Justice Thomas Kilbride and the Illinois Supreme Court announced his appointment Wednesday to fill the vacancy left with Judge Jodi Hoos left the bench to serve as county state's attorney.

The appointment is effective Oct. 28, and runs through Dec. 6, 2020; voters will decide who will receive a full term in the seat in the November 2020 election.

“It’s an honor to receive the appointment and I look forward to serving the citizens of the 10th Judicial Circuit with humility, respect and hard work,” Doscotch said in a prepared release.

There were two applicants for the position; the other was Gabriel Casey of Morton, according to a previous news release addressing the application process.

Both were evaluated via surveys and community input, along with a 16-person judicial-screening committee.

Doscotch operates an eponymous law firm, which he opened in 2010, and previously worked on personal injury and worker's compensation cases at the Janssen Law Center.