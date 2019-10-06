We would like to thank the couple who came to our home recently and helped clean out our crawl space for us. We had just met the couples a couple weeks before. They worked hard all afternoon. It is a blessing to know we have very good neighbors. We can't say enough how we really appreciated the time they took. We were so surprised when they came to the door to do the job. There are good people in this world.

H.W.

Peoria

