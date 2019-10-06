PEORIA — The bike share program in Peoria has been renewed for another year.

Nearly 1,800 riders have used the City Cycle bike share from Zagster since it kicked off in May 2017, the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a recent news release announcing the renewal.

“We are thrilled to renew this popular bike share program,” PACVB President and CEO J.D. Dalfonso said in a prepared statement. “As the Peoria area’s cycling community continues to expand, this is another way to get people active and a fresh way for tourists and residents to experience the area.”

Rentals cost $3 per hour, and regular memberships are available.

Among its goals are reducing the need for vehicles in high-traffic areas and promoting healthy activity.

Several city road restoration projects in recent years have also featured the addition of bicycle lanes.

Zagster bike racks are located at Bradley Park, the RiverPlex and Junction City in Peoria and at Heritage Square in Peoria Heights.

“We see nothing but potential for the ridership in Peoria,” said Patrick Kelsey, Zagster market manager, in a prepared statement.

The program will be available for use this year until mid-November, weather permitting, and will resume after the end of winter in March 2020.