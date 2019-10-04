PEORIA — Police responded Friday night to South Peoria on a report of a teen shot in the leg.

Amy Dotson, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department, confirmed that a boy in his mid-teens was shot in the leg in the 2700 block of West Trewyn Avenue. Then, a few minutes later, another report of shots fired came a few blocks away at Griswold and Clark.

The teen was transported to the hospital, Dotson said. His injuries were believed to be non life-threatening.

At least two other ShotSpotter alerts came in within a few minutes.

