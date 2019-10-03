

A Masterpiece Painting Class will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw. a



The art class taught by an artist from the Bloomington art center Merlot and a Masterpiece. Three complimentary wine tastings are included. Cheese and crackers from Ropp Cheese will be available for purchase, along with Chocolatier Chocolates, wine, beer.sodas, tea and water. No beverages may be brought in.



The class fee is $30 and includes all art supplies needed to create a masterpiece. Advance reservations are required. To register, visit sites.cimplebox.com/events/registration.aspx. For more information, call Merlot and a Masterpiece at (309) 532-2500 or Mackinaw Valley Vineyard at 1-309-359-9463, or visit mackinawvalleyvineyard.com





