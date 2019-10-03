MORTON — Second verse, same as the first.

The Morton volleyball team began the second half of its Mid-Illini Conference schedule Wednesday the same way it went through the entire first half.

The Potters won. They beat Canton 25-14, 25-20 in a homecoming week match in the Potterdome.

Several reserves got substantial playing time for the first-place Potters (12-4, 8-0) against the last-place Little Giants (4-17, 0-8).

Still, a few familiar names piled up stats for Morton.

Amanda Lichtenstein had nine assists and three aces, Raquel Frakes had six kills and two blocks and Emme Patton had eight digs.

"It's difficult to focus during homecoming week, but I thought our girls did a nice job (Wednesday)," said Morton coach Kristen Spangler. "It's always awesome to give everyone an opportunity to play in a match."

The Potters are off until Tuesday, when they'll travel to Mid-Illini opponent Pekin for a Volley for the Cure match in Hawkins Gym.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.