PEKIN — Clement Kobischka of Pekin will serve at least 17 years in prison for severely battering his infant daughter, causing possibly permanent brain damage.

A Tazewell County judge on Tuesday denied a motion Kobischka, 36, filed to reconsider the 20-year term he imposed Friday. Kobischka must serve at least 85 percent of the term.

“If I did (reconsider), it would be higher,” said Circuit Judge Michael Risinger.

Risinger also denied a post-trial motion based on a woman’s claim that the mother of the 7-month-old victim told her she battered the baby to “get back” at Kobischka for having an affair with another woman. “That is completely not believable,” the judge said.

A jury convicted Kobischka last March of aggravated battery to a child, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

While watching the infant in her mother’s home in late December 2017, Kobischka inflicted injuries that included skull fractures on both sides of her head, bleeding in her brain and retinal hemorrhaging, the jury concluded.

Physicians testified that some of the injuries indicate the infant was dropped or thrown onto a hard surface. Others are typical of those caused by severe shaking of a young child, they testified. The injuries, they said, were too severe to be caused by accident.

While initial fears that the baby’s eyesight might be permanently damaged have eased, concerns remain about her injuries to her brain, a relative said outside of the trial.

Kobischka’s prosecutor argued that only Kobischka, who did not testify in the trial, could have caused the injuries.

The baby’s mother said she thought her vomiting, which began after the mother returned home from work, were caused by illness. She took the child to a hospital two days later when the child began suffering seizures.

Kobischka had already built a record of violence before the battering. He was convicted of aggravated battery to an elderly person in 2012. He also served a two-year prison term for leading police on a high-speed chase over the McNaughton Bridge.

When an officer asked him how he would’ve felt if he had struck someone, Kobischka replied, “People should know to get out of the way when they see me coming.”