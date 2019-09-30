MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Otis Blake, 53; Shannin Trodglen, 39; both Pekin.
Blaine Chance, 22; Alexandra Blackwell, 22; both Pekin.
Brett Fackler, 42; Mary Thackeray, 47; both East Peoria.
Nicholas Gorrie, 24; Breahnna Harmon, 24; both Pekin.
Travis Hasty, 32; Taylor Coile, 27; both Green Valley.
Richard Jenks, 72, Creve Coeur; Fannie Reeder, 69, Morton.
Jacob Light, 25; Lexie Barra, 26; both Washington.
Vernon Loughe, 54; Julie Fereira, 56; both Morton.
Rodney Marchand, 54; Lisa Werry, 54; both East Peoria.
Justin Martin, 45; Angela Mencin, 42; both Marquette Heights.
Daniel Newcomb, 44; Lenora Fisher, 40; both Pekin.
Corey Rollins, 24, Pekin; Jessi Chambliss, 23, Tremont.
Mitchell Sandlin, 23; Airyn Martin, 23; both Pekin.
Ryan Schaschwary, 27; Hannah Stear, 26; both Peoria.
Kyle Schumacher, 41; Ashley Alig, 33; both Lacon.
Martel Smith, 27; Susan Lynd, 26; both Peoria.
Richard Smith, 56; Patricia Wendell, 66; boh Pekin.
Marcus Sondag, 25; Traci Prescott, 26; both Manito.
Eric Varney, 53; Debra Stevenson, 51; both Pekin.
Kirk Venden, 34; Carissa Hughes, 33; both Morton.
Nicholas Young, 40; Elizabeth Brooks, 33; both Mackinaw.
Woodford County
Noah Class, 23; Megan Schertz, 22; both Morton.
Chad Lange, 28; Emma Dale, 28; both Shorewood.
Tyler Schoon, 33; Nichole Mohr, 31; both Toluca.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Kirby, Vance and Jessica.
Pepino, Scott and Sarah.