A long overdue, large thanks to the man who paid for my birthday lunch at Texas Roadhouse on Saturday, Feb. 2. My husband and I were going to celebrate it, however he spent many hours in the ER on the 1st and in the hospital on the 2nd, plus nine more days. You made my day special.

Another big thank you to the family who treated us to lunch on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Fridays. It was a pleasure to see the young child being part of a loving family.

I will pass it forward, times two!

A.B.

Peoria

