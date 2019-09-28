PEORIA -- Ameren Illinois announced in a news release that it activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to severe storms that caused outages in the northern part of the Ameren Illinois service territory.

The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication.

“We're following our well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible," said Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services. “Support resources are being mobilized and we're moving our workers to the impacted areas."

According to the release, information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren. As of 11:30 p.m., about 3,300 customers in Peoria County and about 2,200 in Stark County were without power, according to the county's outage map.

Customers without power should call (800) 755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at https://outagemap.ameren.com.