As the Open Heart Food Bank continues to work through hurdles to open its doors in South Pekin, the organization recently received a $2,000 grant from Ameren Illinois to purchase food and personal care items for people in need. The food bank, which is located at the old Casey's on West Main Street, was a vision of Amy Lamberson who wanted to provide quality food to those in need in southern Tazewell County. Since the beginning of summer, Lamberson and other volunteers have been working to turn her vision into a reality.

"We are thrilled to receive a donation from Ameren Illinois to purchase food and other items," said Lamberson. "As a new nonprofit organization, we've faced roadblocks but we are eager to start helping our community as soon as possible. We are beyond grateful for the support we've received and continue to receive."

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Last year, Ameren Illinois donated more than $3.2 million to non-profit organizations in its service territory.

“Ameren Illinois is pleased to support Open Heart Food Bank as they aim to improve the quality of life for those in our community," said Brian Brackney, Division Director of Ameren Illinois. "As many in our region face fundamental challenges, we hope this donation helps ease their burden."

For more information or to find out how you can help, visit the Open Heart Food Bank Facebook page.



