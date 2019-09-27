Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Sept. 27.

Autumn began earlier this week, which means the beginning of the end for most summertime activities.

But a late-summer surge has helped improve the 2019 outlook for the Peoria Park District golf program.

Between 78,000 and 80,000 rounds might be played this season, depending on weather, according to Emily Cahill, the district's executive director.

That represents a decrease from 2018, when 83,790 rounds were played. But that dip might not be as severe as once feared, evidently.

Earlier, the district had been projecting about 75,000 rounds played this year, according to Cahill. An abnormally wet spring set the tone for much of the season.

"Spring is when you buy a season pass," Cahill said. "Spring is when you really get engaged in the game, and if you don't play in the spring, you're less likely to play in the summer."

Better weather apparently helped boost golf numbers in August and September, according to Cahill. But costs associated with a dry mid-summer, including irrigation, might counter at least some of the late-season gains.

"We will take a hit," Cahill said.

The district golf budget is about $3 million.

Kellogg, Madison and Newman are the district's three 18-hole courses. There also is a nine-hole executive course at Kellogg.

The district budgeted for the number of rounds this year to be comparable to last year. That's when about 45,600 rounds were played at Kellogg, 16,300 at Madison and 21,700 at Newman.

"I don't think we're in a position now where we can ever say, 'This was just a weird year, and next year we'll be back to normal,'" Cahill said.

"We have to be realistic about whatever you want to call it, whether it's climate change or whatever. What we are going to live in is this sort of ups and downs. We need to be prepared for that and be thoughtful about what that means for outdoor activity."

Overall, the district registered more than 97,000 rounds played in 2017. Numbers have been sliding in recent years, as they have been nationally.

"We don't know where that downward trend stops, because we haven't hit it yet," Cahill said.

In the past five years, the district closed two courses — 18-hole Donovan and nine-hole Detweiller.

Off-season work at the current district courses appears limited to removal of ash trees, according to Brent Wheeler, the district's deputy director. Infestation from the emerald ash borer beetle has destroyed ash trees all over the Midwest.

Kellogg alone has about 1,000 ash trees.

"(Removal) will change the way the course plays and the way the course looks," Wheeler said.

Not all the ash trees will be replaced, according to Cahill. But replacements will come from various species, and the project probably will take a couple of years to complete.

Not all the ash trees will be replaced, according to Cahill. But replacements will come from various species, and the project probably will take a couple of years to complete.