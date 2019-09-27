MORTON — Walking is great exercise.

It also has proven to be a great way for the Lincoln Elementary School PTO to raise funds for school needs and wants.

The Lincoln PTO held its 10th annual walk-a-thon Friday and $40,821.40 was raised, bringing the fundraising total to $336,581.24 through the years.

"That's amazing," Lincoln Principal Julie Albers said at an all-school assembly in the gym after she announced this year's fundraising total and what has been raised in 10 years.

Walk-a-thon money has paid and will pay for items such as an outside walking track, lockers, classroom supplies, technology, educational programs and field trips, and provides funding for PTO family fun events.

Each Lincoln student, teacher, staff member and administrator wore a walk-a-thon T-shirt Friday and gathered for an all-school photo during the assembly before students and teachers took a ceremonial walk around the gym.

The cost of the 630 heather blue with lime green lettering T-shirts — most of them were given to the school's 537 students — was covered by 21 business sponsors, all with a connection to a Lincoln family.

Students walked for 25 minutes in the gym during their physical education class Friday in the actual walk-a-thon. When they were done, water and freezer pops were waiting for them.

Parents, grandparents and guardians were invited to join their students for the P.E. class walk.

The walk-a-thon fundraising process is simple.

"We don't ask the students to get a donation for each lap walked. Just a flat amount," Albers said.

The top boy fundraiser this year was sixth-grader Sammy Heer. He and a friend will get to play golf and have ice cream with Lincoln teachers Bob Becker and Stu Smith.

The top girl fundraiser was sixth-grader Blair Litersky. She and a friend will get a manicure and pedicure with Albers and Lincoln Assistant Principal Michelle Peterson.

Based on the amount of their donations, 280 Lincoln students will get a treat at the Dairy Queen in Morton next week, 158 students will get a Morton Potters T-shirt, 117 students got to dunk a Lincoln staff member Thursday and 105 students will attend a Lincoln Lock-In night in November.

Each Lincoln student in a family that raised at least $400 can take advantage of each of the four incentives.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.