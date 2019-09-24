PEORIA — A man lost $2,000 to a caller posing as a federal agent.

Friday, a 34-year-old told Peoria police that he had answered an unfamiliar number and heard a voice claiming to be that of an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The caller said the man's Social Security number had been compromised, so as a precaution "the government" would freeze all of his bank accounts. However, the caller said, "they would open new bank accounts in his name," according to a Peoria police report.

First, though, the man would need to buy Walmart money cards and give those card numbers to the "agent," so the money could be deposited into the new accounts, the report stated. The man went to a Peoria Walmart, bought $2,000 in money cards and called back the "agent" with the card numbers, the report stated.

The "agent" then told the man to go to Target and buy more cards, the report stated. At that, the man got suspicious and contact police.

An officer told the man that "his money was probably in another country right now and there was nothing we could do to follow upon it," the report said. The officer provided a web link so the man could report the matter to the FBI.