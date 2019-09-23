PEKIN — The new format was a success. And so was the tournament for the Pekin boys golf team.

The Dragons won the 34th annual Dragon Classic tournament, which was expanded from one to two days and 18 to 36 holes, and held at Lick Creek and Parkview golf courses Friday and Saturday instead of just Lick Creek.

Each of the 24 teams in the field played one round at Lick Creek and one round at Parkview, the Pekin Park District's two golf courses.

"I talked to almost all the coaches. They had an overwhelmingly positive response to the changes," said Pekin boys golf coach Jeremy Crouch. "A lot of teams liked playing at Parkview because it's a change of pace, a stark difference from Lick Creek."

Parkview is an easier course than Lick Creek, which is one of the toughest courses in central Illinois.

Crouch said a few coaches thought it would be best to play both tournament rounds at Lick Creek.

"I'd like that too, but it would be tough logistically and we wouldn't be done as early as were Saturday (about 2 p.m.)," he said.

As for Pekin, the Dragons beat tournament runner-up Peoria Notre Dame by four strokes and had two individual medalists in Mason Minkel and Carter Stevenson.

"Our guys played well both days," Crouch said.

Minkel shot 2-under-par 68 at Parkview and par 72 at Lick Creek for a 140 total and finished in second place in the individual standings. Stevenson had 71-78--149 and tied for seventh place with Normal U-High's Brevin Knight.

Peoria Christian's Weston Walker (69-69--138) was the medalist.

Morton's Connor Vicary (73-77--150) was 10th.

Justin Taphorn (76-86--162), Adam Cash (72-90--162), Cooper Theleritis (71-96--167) and Luke Riggenbach (82-98--180) also played for Pekin.

Riggenbach replaced Dawson Woll, who was out with a knee injury.

Brady Gruden (81-95--176) played as an individual for the Dragons.

Team scores in the Dragon Classic are determined by a team's lowest four of six scores for each nine holes.

The Dragons shot 282-324--606 to Notre Dame's 280-330--610. New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was third (287-333--620).

U-High (624), Normal Community (626), Edwardsville (634), Morton (640), Bloomington (641), Dunlap (645), Geneseo (651), Quincy (660), Bloomington Central Catholic (661), Moline (668), Washington (670), Champaign Central (672), Normal West (675), Springfield (678), Peoria Christian (682), Metamora (691), East Peoria (694), Peoria Richwoods (709), Rock Island (720), Belleville West (732) and Galesburg (754) rounded out the team standings.

Crouch thanked the volunteer workers, staff at Lick Creek and Parkview, and Pekin assistant boys golf coach Kevin Jones for their help in keeping the tournament running smoothly.

Jones was stationed at Parkview and Crouch held down the fort at Lick Creek.

This was the second consecutive weekend that Pekin played in a two-round, 36-hole tournament.

The Dragons were runners-up among 38 teams at the Craig Dixon Mattoon Invitational.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.