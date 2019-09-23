Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Sept. 23.

Nick in the Morning hopes you had a good weekend. If you celebrated and/or relaxed with adult beverages, we also hope you paid for them.

Some people who last week visited the Walmart Supercenter in Northwest Peoria might not have, evidently. Although they might have absconded with enough booze to throw quite the party.

Peoria police reported to the Walmart at 8915 N. Allen Road after a manager there was made aware of a photograph that was posted on the Snapchat social-media platform.

According to a police report, the photo showed a shopping cart filled with liquor and parked next to the Walmart electronics section.

The text that accompanied the image stated: "Party bussssss free liquor all night." A "be quiet" emoji capped it.

(Alas, the Journal Star content-management system doesn't provide for a "be quiet" emoji. That would come in handy some days.)

The Snapchat post prompted the manager to review security footage, the report stated.

About 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18, three women entered the store. They grabbed a shopping cart and made a beeline for the liquor department.

They proceeded to fill the cart with three bottles of Crown Royal whisky, three bottles of Svedka vodka, a bottle of Malibu rum, three bottles of Patron tequila and three bottles of undetermined booze.

One more item was tossed into the cart — a bag of Lays potato chips. Only one bag? This party was not for the hungry, apparently.

(Does this give new meaning to "All that and a bag of chips"?)

Once the women were finished loading the cart, they pulled it to the edge of the check-out area. Then one of the women ran out of the store and began loading the booze into a red Chevrolet Malibu parked in the lot.

(Malibu car, Malibu rum. Coincidence? Or brand loyalty?)

The other women joined their companion outside, piled into the car and drove away, the report stated. The stolen hooch was worth about $450.

At last word, police were searching for the woman who posted the Snapchat image. The guess here is any evidence of a crime probably has been consumed.

Even the potato chips. Especially the potato chips. There's no combination quite like Crown and sour-cream-and-onion.

You never know what kind of wild party might be going on behind the internet version of the green door. It also isn't often the song heard on the way to work is 60-plus years old.