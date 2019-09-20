WEST PEORIA — Police were able to track down a man who allegedly swiped money from a tip jar at a gaming cafe.

About 11 p.m. Sept. 14, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was summoned by an employee at Darcy's Cafe and Slots, 2603 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria. She said that $10 had been plucked out of her tip jar, according to a sheriff's report. A witness at the cafe gave police a description of a possible suspect.

Later that night, deputies found a man matching that description walking in a Farmington Road parking lot about a half mile east of Darcy's, according to the report. Though the man denied having been at Darcy's, security footage showed him being there that night, the report stated.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Peoria County Jail and booked on a misdemeanor count of theft.