The Pekin Main Street Board is taking the open house to the streets.

On Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. the Main Street board will host an open house in Downtown Pekin. The idea, according to a release from the organization, is to "entice people who may be interested in opening or relocating a business to consider Downtown Pekin as their destination."

According to the release, there will be over 10 commercial properties guests can tour, all of which are available for either purchase or lease.

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce will also be involved in the open house, offering resources to future or current entrepreneurs and business owners in attendance.

Guests are encouraged to first stop in at the Chamber of Commerce, 402 Court St., to pick up a map of available property open to tour.