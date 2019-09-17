PEORIA — Each night from 8 to 10 p.m. patients at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois will get a special goodnight via the billboard facing the hospital at Interstate 74 and Knoxville Avenue.

“Children’s Hospital team members became aware of other locations around the country where the “outside” world was interacting with children in the hospital,” said Shelli Dankoff, media relations program manager for OSF HealthCare.

One example is at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, where the hospital over looks the University’s football stadium.

“At the end of the first quarter, Iowa Hawkeye fans wave to patients,” Dankoff said.

The staff at Children’s Hospital had to come up with something else since there is no stadium nearby.

“So we brainstormed what we could do, and came up with the billboard goodnight,” she said.

The billboard company Adams Outdoor liked the idea and offered to donate the space, Dankoff said.

“Tuesday night, Sept. 17, will be the first night for this new ritual that we hope lets the children and their families know that someone is thinking of them.”

