How big a devotee of news is the incoming WMBD-TV co-anchor?

Her dog is named Peter Jennings, after the late national-network news personality.

Kimberly Eiten is to begin work Sept. 25 at the CBS affiliate in Peoria. She worked most recently at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, where she spent about 2½ years as a reporter.

But Eiten appears to be no stranger to central Illinois.

She is a native of the LaSalle-Peru area, located about an hour north of Peoria. In 2008, she graduated high school from St. Bede Academy in Peru.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Eiten also worked at the LaSalle News-Tribune and at TV stations in Lincoln, Neb.; Portland, Ore.; and Orlando, Fla.

Eiten reported about the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and corruption in Baltimore municipal government, among other things.

"I’m honored to join the incredibly talented team at WMBD, and excited to continue a career that I love in my home state," Eiten stated in an announcement that heralded her Peoria arrival.

Eiten and Rebecca Brumfield are to co-anchor the 5 p.m. WMBD weeknight newscast. With Eugene Daniel, Eiten is to co-anchor the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. telecasts.

Both Daniel and Eiten also are to be solo anchors of weeknight newscasts on WYZZ-TV. Daniel is to preside from 9 to 9:30 p.m., Eiten from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Daniel gained another responsibility recently, although not an over-the-air one.

Last month, the Peoria City Council confirmed Daniel's appointment to the board of the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Daniel is filling the final months of the unexpired term of Derrick Booth. The former Manual high school boys basketball coach left the board recently.

The term expires Dec. 31.

Daniel has become one of the most senior members of the Peoria broadcast-news corps. He began work at WMBD in 2011.

That gravitas makes Shaun Newell, the WMBD/WYZZ news director, more comfortable with the appointment of a reporter to a quasi-governmental board.

"I trust Eugene," Newell said about possible conflicts of interest. "If it was somebody I didn't trust, I probably wouldn't encourage it as much.

"If he saw something (on the board) that was not right or not in the public interest, he'd be the first person to raise his hand and say, 'Hey, this is something here we need to investigate.'"

Daniel won't be reporting on bureau-related news during his board service, Newell said. It isn't certain Daniel will remain on the board past the end of 2019.

