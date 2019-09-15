Morning movie

A free showing of "Tolkien" will be at 10 a.m. at the Washington District Library's Sunnyland Branch, 16 Sunnyland Plaza, Washington. Popcorn will be provided.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Living with Arthritis

"Arthritis and Your Diet: The Hidden Connection" will be presented at 11:30 a.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria. A healthy cooking demonstration of inflammation fighting foods will follow at 12:30 p.m.

Book discussion

The Fondulac District Library's Adult Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. The group will discuss "At the Water's Edge" by Sara Gruen.

Fun with robots

Children ages 8 and up can experiment with robot commands and see what they can get Ozobots to do at 3:45 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe.

Plant clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will host a free plant clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, Eureka. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required.

Teen writing club

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join the Pekin Public Library's Creative Writing Club at 6:30 p.m. at the library. 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Participants can explore different writing techniques, listen to people share their pieces and share some of their own writing. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

3D printing

Learn the basics of home 3D printers, including how they operate, what materials to use and what features are offered, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe.

College visits

The free program, "College Visits: When, Why & How," will be offered from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Current affairs

Steve Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and a China observer for more than 40 years, will speak on the uncertain U.S.-China economic relationship at 7 p.m. at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with a reception beginning at 5 p.m. Cost for the dinner and presentation is $40 for the general public and $35 for PAWAC members. Cost for the presentation only is $10 for the general public, $5 for PAWAC members and free for students.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star