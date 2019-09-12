A man found unresponsive Tuesday in a state park west of Macomb was arrested on drug accusations, according to authorities.

Tommy J. Bigsby, 33, of the village of Tennessee was being held Thursday in the McDonough County Jail in Macomb, on $500 cash bond.

Bigsby was transported to jail after he was discovered in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked on a road at Argyle Lake State Park, located north of Colchester.

Inside the vehicle, McDonough County Sheriff's deputies found in plain view a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as related paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Once revived, Bigsby admitted to being under the influence of meth, the release stated. Paramedics treated him.

Bigsby was accused of possession of fewer than 5 grams of meth.

Tennessee has about 100 residents and located a few miles southwest of the park, which is west of Macomb.