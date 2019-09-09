MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Terry Biggs, 54; Sandra Claspille, 51; both Pekin.
James Cole, 49, Pekin; Jennifer Snavely, 45, Mackinaw.
Joseph Dyer, 30; Sarrah Longstreet, 32; both Argenta.
Cameron Ehnle, 22, Morton; Shelby Rose, 23, Tremont.
David Graves, 48, San Antonio, Tex.; Quin Bailey, 52, Pekin.
Ian Hopkins, 22; Kathleen Saunders, 22; both Morton.
Austin Maurer, 24; Alyson Calzavara, 23; both Washington.
Justin Murray, 36; Brittnee Tassart, 27; both Pekin.
Richard Robinson, 47, East Peoria; Melissa Tuthill, 47, Pekin.
William Scott, 35; Rebecca Wiegand, 31; both Washington.
Jeremy Sheppard, 20; Faith Keller, 16; both East Peoria.
Philip Underwood, 31; Amanda Nelms, 29; both Pekin.
Darian White, 26; Emily Duede, 26; both Peoria.
Woodford County
Logan Brown, 23; Marissa Puddy, 22; both Creve Coeur.
Brandon Gerdes, 26; Sierra Tuttle, 23; both Minonk.
William Hince, 24; Michaela Marshall, 24; both Milwaukee, Wis.
Michael Holder, 27; Emily Brakebill, 27; both Peoria.
Augustine Lopez, 72, East Moline; Marcia Estes, 65, Washington.
Chance Terbush, 26, Germantown Hills; Samantha Linden, 24, Bridgeview.
Marvin Wagle Jr., 42; Anna Brown, 42; both Germantown Hills.
Lukeous Wilson, 23, Gridley; Jennifer Walker, 28, Pontiac.
Zachary Ziegel, 33; Samantha Banark, 33; both East Peoria.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
Breen, Tara and Robertson, Daniel.
Dexter, Sarah and Scott.
Hall, Joshua and Jennifer.
Hamblin, Amy and Edwards, DeMarcus.
Kellum, Brianna and Stimeling, Steven Jr.
Phelps, Ashley and Caleb.
McCreary, Jennifer and Jeremy.
Selma, Angela and Jamison.
Swearingen, Melinda and Jay.
Tribble, Brittney and Jesse.
Woodford County
Harris, Joseph and Marissa.