PEORIA — John Hinton walks behind his tow-truck business and stares into an abyss.

It's a big hole — an unusually wide sinkhole growing for more than a year at an intersection out back. Despite city barricades, the crater has snared a couple of wayward cars. Though the sinkhole won't expand and swallow Hinton's business — well, probably not — in six months its mouth has expanded from the width of his hand to as wide as five feet across.

"I've tried to find out when the city might fix it," he told me Monday as we peered down into the vast cavern. "I can't get an answer."

Hinton owns Inabit Services, a wrecker company at 1200 SW Jefferson Ave. The back lot sits at the western corner of Spencer Street and Meyer Avenue. The other corners host thick weeds and scattered debris. In normal times, the desolate intersection doesn't see heavy traffic, though vehicles do pass by.

Hinton first noticed the hole the gape a year ago. In March, the city set out orange-and-white barricades to dissuade traffic from approaching from any of the four direction. Further, seven orange construction drums were put around the sinkhole.

The warnings weren't entirely successful. For reasons unknown, on separate occasions, two motorists somehow slipped around the barricades recently. After their cars plunked into the hole, Inabit pulled them out.

"I don't know how they didn't see the barricades," Hinton says.

Over time, the sinkhole has grown. As of Monday morning, the cave was about eight feet deep. At the bottom, it looked as if there might be an old, crumbled sewer.

As we peered down, I said, "Heck, that's big enough for someone to live down there."

Hinton nodded and gestured to a ratty thicket of nearby bushes, saying, "Some guy was living over there. I haven't seen him in a while, but his mattress is still there."

At the bottom of the void, we saw an old, crumbled sewer. From the bottom, thick weeds have sprouted sprouting above street level.

"I wonder if the city plans to repair this?" Hinton asked.

I replied, "Well, maybe these orange drums are a new kind of roundabout. And the hole will be like a decorative planter, with tall weeds stretching up as natural landscaping."

"You mean," Hinton said, "like Jack and the Beanstalk?"

"Maybe," I said. "But I'll check with the city to be sure."

Actually, the city will be taking a more typical approach to fix the atypically huge sinkhole, said City Engineer Bill Lewis.

In March, when the hole was much smaller, the city wasn't sure of its depth or the extent of needed repairs, he said. But as the collapse has slowly progressed, he has spotted about seven old sewer lines — some made of clay — down yonder. Those are the source of the sinkhole: one or more broke and leaked, causing the earth to wash away and prompting the asphalt to crumble down.

"This is a classic sinkhole," Lewis said. "You don't see much for a while, then it's a problem."

Some of the sewer lines belong to the Peoria Sanitation District. However, there doesn't seem to be an evidence — or stench — of wastewater leakage.

"I don't think there's a risk of feces," Lewis said.

A city crew has been assigned to fix the sewers and sinkhole. That crew is busy at another repair site, but likely will finish up next week and then start work at Spencer Street and Meyers Avenue.

And though the sinkhole continues to grow bit by bit, it's not about to become The Hole that Swallowed South Peoria.

"I don't think there's a risk of it collapsing by leaps and bounds," Lewis said.

I called Hinton to assure him that the hole would not gulp down his business.

"That's too bad!" he said with a chuckle. "If the city had really good insurance, maybe the hole would get bigger and let me retire."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.