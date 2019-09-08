A Peoria native and former area school teacher has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault of a student in Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune is reporting that Chris Adams-Wenger, a Union Colony Preparatory School teacher in Colorado, was arrested Friday, citing an email sent to parents from school counselor Kristina Wagner.

Adams-Wenger, 32, a choir and orchestra teacher at Union Colony, was reportedly arrested by Greeley police on charges of felony sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to the letter, which was forwarded by a parent to the Greeley Tribune.

A Greeley police news release issued Saturday noted an additional charge of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse, which also is a felony.

Adams-Wenger has worked at Union Colony since August 2016, and reportedly was placed on leave after allegations of sexual assault were reported to school administration, according to the letter.

The newspaper said Adams-Wenger studied instrumental music education at Bradley University, citing his Facebook page.

A look at Adams-Wenger's LinkedIn resume shows he graduated from Woodruff High School in 2005, and earned a degree in instrumental music education from BU in 2010.

His bio notes he went on to teach strings for grades K-5 in Peoria Dist. 150 — believed to be for Charter Oak Primary School — in 2010-11. He moved on to Dunlap's school district after that, where he lists teaching string arts at Ridgeview Elementary, Dunlap Grade, Hickory Grove and Dunlap Valley Middle Schools.

He was also an instructor for the 4th-8th grade choir at the First Baptist Church of Peoria.

The Greeley Tribune says Adams-Wenger was being held on $100,000 bond over the weekend.