Boys and girls ages 11 to 17 are invited to see what Scouts Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is all about at a special campout Sept. 21 at Wilmor Sportsman’s Club, 17480 Washington Rd., Morton.

Jointly sponsored by BSA Troop 178 (all male) and Troop 1178 (all female), the outing will give visitors a chance to see Scouts camping, cooking, fishing, canoeing, hiking and generally enjoying the outdoors.

Visitors can arrive at Wilmor any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and are welcome to participate in all activities, including lunch and dinner. Current members of both troops will be working on merit badges, rank advancement, and having fun with friends. Visitors are welcome to join in any of the activities. Experienced older Scouts and adult leaders will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the opportunities for boys and girls of all ages in Scouts BSA. Both units are hoping to grow so more young people in the area can enjoy the fun, learning, leadership opportunities, service, and adventure of Scouting.

All visitors will receive a free gift just for checking it out.

Troops 178 and 1178 are chartered by the Morton United Methodist Men. For more information, contact Debbi Draeger, Scoutmaster of Scouts BSA Troop 178 at 309-264-9454, or Sean Mulkey, Scoutmaster of Scouts BSA Troop 1178 at 309-360-3344.