EUREKA — The Eureka City Building is old, constructed more than a century ago. It also can be cramped, particularly when the City Council meets there.

Across Court Street, the Eureka police station isn't as aged, but it might be more decrepit. Pieces of its ceiling are falling into the garage.

But a new year is to bring a new facility that unites both entities under one roof. One that isn't collapsing upon itself, presumably.

Construction on what city officials are calling a combined-services building is to begin sometime this month at 111 W. Court St., on the same block as the police station.

Municipal storage structures once occupied the site at Court and Callender streets. It has been leveled. A ceremonial groundbreaking took place there recently.

The 6,500-square-foot building is to be completed in mid-January. It's to provide expanded office, reception and storage space for employees and the police department in this city of about 5,500 residents.

"Right now, we have an office for the mayor, but that's essentially it," said Melissa Brown, the Eureka city administrator. "The city clerk shares the computer with the mayor."

Most importantly, perhaps, the new building also is to provide a proper meeting area for the council and other organizations that might want to use it.

Currently, the council convenes around a board table on one side of the City Building, which once housed a bank. During meetings, other municipal officials sit at their office desks on the other side of the cozy room.

There might be space for eight or 10 onlookers. The crowded house can cause problems when the council adjourns into executive session, which is closed to the public.

"Right now, people have to go outside, or we have to send them to the back room if the weather's bad," Brown said. "We don't have any place to exit to."

That won't be a problem in the new building. In addition to the breathable office area, the audience gallery is expected to seat about 60.

"If people want to come and give public input or just attend meetings, there will be plenty of space for people to do that," Brown said.

The new building also is to be accessible for the disabled, unlike the current structure.

Accessibility and capacity have caused the council to meet at other locations in town when subjects of heightened public interest are on the agenda, Brown said. Sometimes those locations aren't easy to procure.

Upgrading the City Building and police station would have cost at least $1.8 million, according to Brown. Instead, the council decided to set aside $1.25 million from the city's general-fund surplus and explore new options.

Morton Buildings Inc. quoted a price of less than $1.1 million to design and construct a new facility, Brown said. The council considered at least two other firms.

Once construction is completed, landscaping and attention to other exterior details are to commence. So will the relocation of equipment, paperwork and historical documents — some dating from the 19th century — that are stored in the City Building vaults.

"I don't know that it's going to provide any greater ease for us as employees," Brown said about the new digs. "But I think the biggest benefits are going to be to the public."