PEORIA — If all goes according to plan, a rough section of Glen Avenue near Knoxville Avenue could be as smooth as silk in a few years.

The Peoria County Board is slated to vote on an agreement with the city of Peoria that will bring about $4 million in state and federal money to fix the section between Sheridan Road and Knoxville. Once the road is fixed, county officials say, the ownership of the road will be transferred to the city, another in a line of transfers that county officials hope will get them out of maintaining small stretches of road within municipalities.

Under the agreement, which will be voted on at the board's September meeting, the county and the city would share costs fairly equally. The big thing is that the city will pay for the engineering, design and obtaining rights of way while the county will pay mostly for construction costs. The city will take up the measure at its next council meeting.

The county was able to shift money originally tabbed for projects at Willow Knolls and Allen roads two years ago to use on Glen.

If both groups sign off on the plan, design and other preliminary work will start almost immediately. Construction is slated for 2022.