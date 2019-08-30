Marriages
Peoria County
Victoria C. Howdyshell, 25; Christopher L. Johnson, 27; both of Hanna City.
Christine M. Collins, 63; Wade S. Thornton, 65; both of Peoria.
Christopher R. Dexter, 33; Julie A. Heath, 28; both of Princeville.
Kimberly S. Campbell, 22; Johnathan E. Forney, 24; both of Laura.
Brandy J. Vance, 34; Amanda M. Carroll, 28; both of Peoria.
Eli E. Vanautreve, 28; Haley M. Hrovat, 26; both of Princeton.
Jane A. Edwards, 71; Thomas E. Gamboe, 78; both of Peoria.
Tracy K. Ford, 32; Kyle S. Sorenson, 32; both of Lincoln.
Ashley M. Simpson, 26; Michael K. Pflederer, 27; both of Marquette Heights.
Amber N. Peters, 34; Chad W. Plack, 35; both of Elmwood.
Elysia L. Mattingly, 33; Jeffrey A. Vance, 34; both of La Crosse, Wis.
Nathaniel S. Pelosi, 41; Jennifer R. Lambert, 31; both of East Peoria.
Joshua Z. Shragal, 25; Bailey R. Thompson, 23; both of Peoria.
Sarah M.M. Brown, 25; Larry W. Settles Jr., 25; both of Bartonville.
Zachary M. Barnes, 27; Jessica R. Gonzalez, 26; both of Peoria.
Divorces
Peoria County
Wickenheiser, Molly S. and Mark A.
Siira, Deborah L. and Jeffrey P.
Melvin, Barbara S. and Jodie L.
Hamilton, Shawn M. and Rebecca D.
Kohler, Keylee J. and Timothy B.H.