FARMINGTON — A 70-year-old woman was killed Friday morning when a car crashed into her first-floor apartment.

The woman, who lived in Farmington Manor Apartments, located in the 700 block of Court Street, was in the front of the apartment when the vehicle, for some unknown reason, plowed into her apartment which was part of larger building of row homes, said an official with the Fulton County Coroner's Office. The accident occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. the official said. The woman died at the scene, he said.

An investigation was underway. The man who was driving the vehicle wasn't available for the coroner's office to question him. It wasn't clear if he was injured and if so, how badly.

According to Farmington police, the male driver said his foot had slipped off the brake pedal and onto the gas pedal.

Farmington Fire Department, assisted by paramedics from Fulton County Emergency Medical Association, began life-saving efforts on the female victim but she died before a LifeFlight helicopter could arrive.

The names of the man and the woman are not yet being released.