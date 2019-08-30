EAST PEORIA — The East Peoria City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on imposing a 3 percent sales tax on cannabis retail dispensaries in the city.

Depending on the outcome of the vote, the ordinance could open the door for legal sales of marijuana in East Peoria, and allow the city to profit from it.

Possession and personal use of marijuana will become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020. The state will license 75 dispensaries across the state to sell marijuana to adults for recreational use. The 60 current holders of medical marijuana licenses will be given first choice of one of the available recreational marijuana licenses. East Peoria has one licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

State law won’t let municipalities prohibit the possession or the recreational use in a private residence of marijuana by adults over 21. Municipalities can regulate where dispensaries can be located, prohibit possession over permitted limits and disallow any and all non-medical adult-use cannabis businesses.

East Peoria officials could not be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

Residents addressed the topic at a working session of the council on July 20. It was a near even split between residents who supported the sale of recreational marijuana and those who opposed it. Of the five members of the city council, only Commissioner Mike Sutherland stated publicly that he did not support marijuana sales in the city.

The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 401 West Washington Street.

