In the last weeks of her life, Chalise Scholl would go to carnivals around her home in Peoria and play all the games, giving whatever prizes she won to children.

"She certainly went to plenty of carnivals and won prizes," said her best friend, Paris Green. "But as she lost the ability to walk, she isolated herself and would only respond through text and phone to close friends."

Scholl died last week of cervical cancer, two months after she launched a campaign on Facebook selling "Krazii Strong" wristbands — a nod to her nickname — to cover her funeral expenses. She was 37.

Scholl ended up raising nearly $30,000 once people learned of her story. After paying for her arrangements, she helped whomever needed help, an aunt said.

"My vehicle broke down while I was here from Tennessee taking care of her, my mother and a sister who just had surgery, and Chalise purchased me another vehicle" for $800, said the aunt, Meri Baucom. "I was against it, but Chalise would not accept no for an answer."

On Tuesday, dozens of friends and family members gathered at a funeral home chapel in Peoria to say their last goodbyes and remember someone who showed grace and strength as her cancer grew worse and worse.

Many of them wore red and black, Scholl's favorite color combination. Some bent down to kiss her forehead, while others hugged her and cried. To the right of the open casket was a ring of red roses, the name Krazii in the center.

"Chalise is what the world needs," said Ebony White, 33, a friend from childhood who reconnected with Scholl in 2012. "She'd rather go through things without asking for help. But when people needed things, she'd go help even if she had to go without. She was that sweet of a person."

Charlitha Foster, 35, told the gathering that she met Scholl in March while undergoing chemotherapy. "Check on your strong friends, and she was that for me," Foster said. "She was there every step of the way. She told me to keep fighting -- the marathon continues."

Scholl was buried next to her mother.

Scholl was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer about a year and a half ago, not long after the death of her mother, Gail, who had heart disease and breast cancer.

Scholl cashed in her life insurance policy to bury her mother. So as her disease progressed, Scholl decided to raise money for her own funeral, selling wristbands for $4 apiece. A friend set up a GoFundMe page. A restaurant near her home held a benefit.

In June, a scan showed her treatment had not stopped the cancer, so she decided to stop chemotherapy and agreed to hospice care at an aunt's home. She died last Wednesday, 18 days after her grandmother died.

"She died peacefully surrounded by friends and family," said one of Scholl's aunts. "When her grandmother died Aug. 3, I asked her to just give me a couple of weeks to get over my mom's death. She held on 18 days."

The death of her grandmother, Eleanor Hall, was too much stress on her frail body, said Green, her best friend.

"We tried to make her comfortable and it was difficult, and every time we asked her how was she feeling she said OK. But it was too much for her body."

Many spoke of her kindness toward others, even during her final days. Scholl was an avid lover of hip-hop music and created her own raps.