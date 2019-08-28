PEORIA — An autopsy on a Mackinaw man who was found in northern California show he died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to authorities.

And the man, Mavrick William Fisher, 21, of Elko, Nev., whom members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office believe killed Grant Whitaker, was slated to be booked into that county's jail on a no-bond warrant relating to the homicide.

Earlier in the week, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post it was given a tip Saturday that Whitaker’s vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Illinois, might be near a Dollar General store in that northern California county. The vehicle was found, and then Whitaker’s family, the post said, got information that Grant Whitaker had gotten into an “altercation” with Fisher that took place at a campground in Humboldt County, also in northern California.

Later, the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post, they got information that Fisher had allegedly admitted to killing Whitaker and were given information on where the Mackinaw man’s body could be found. Fisher was later found in Rosarito, Mexico and was to be extradited back to northern California.

The investigation into the circumstances related to Whitaker’s death is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Richard Kreutzer at (707) 262-4233 or Richard.Kreutzer@lakecountyca.gov.