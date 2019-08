Mackinaw Valley Vineyard will host a Labor Day by Stewart’s Goose.

Stewart’s Goose is a duo of Rich Geese and Matt Stewart. Stewart formerly played guitar with Head East and Starcastle and now partners with Geese on acoustic sets as well as with Geese’s Champaign-Urbana-based band Champagne Freight. The concert will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at MackinawValley Vineyard, 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw.

For more information, visit www.MackinawValleyVineyard.com.