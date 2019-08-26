A Nevada man is wanted in connection with the disappearance and death of a Mackinaw man.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office are looking for Mavrick William Fisher, 21, of Elko, Nev., who is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Grant David Whitaker, 25, of Mackinaw. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post it was given a tip Saturday that Whitaker's vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Illinois, might be near a Dollar General store in that Northern California county. The vehicle was found, and then Whitaker's family, the post said, got information that Grant Whitaker had gotten into an "altercation" with Fisher that took place at a campground in Humboldt County, also in Northern California.

Later, the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post, they got information that Fisher had allegedly admitted to killing Whitaker and was given information on where the Mackinaw man's body could be found.

A search warrant led them to an address within community of Upper Lake, in Lake County where they found "what is believed to be the human remains of Whitaker in a remote area."

On Monday, deputies were contacted by colleagues in Rosarito, Mexico, who had heard that Fisher may be wanted in relation to this incident. Efforts were underway with Mexican authorities to facilitate the return of Fisher and take him into custody, the post said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Richard Kreutzer at (707) 262-4233 or Richard.Kreutzer@lakecountyca.gov.