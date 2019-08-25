PEORIA — Residents of a South Peoria house evacuated after it caught fire early Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 a.m. to 911 S. Louisa St. There they found smoke seeping from the eaves of a house, around the front porch, a news release stated.

Crews opened the roof and eaves to access the fire, which had extended from the ground floor through an outside wall.

The residence sustained moderate damage, about $10,000 worth, according to the city fire department.

The Salvation Army provided shelter for the two residents of the house, as well as their dog.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was being investigated.