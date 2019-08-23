PEORIA — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a measure Friday requiring public airports in the state to fly the POW/MIA flag.

The legislation was crafted after Peoria-area veteran Gary Hall had difficulty with his request that the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport fly the flag under the American flag.

Airport officials said they couldn't do without opening the door to having to provide equal opportunity to display other flags upon request from the general public.

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, and co-sponsored by state Sens. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, and Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria.

It passed both chambers unanimously.