WASHINGTON — The Washington Police Department is cracking down on drivers who pass school buses that have stopped and have signs out and warning signs flashing.

Police Chief Mike McCoy said in a news release Thursday that each bus has a form the bus driver can fill out after a driver passes a stopped bus.

"A violator identified by the bus driver ... will be immediately reported to the Washington police, who will investigate and take enforcement action," McCoy said.

Officers are riding in some buses, McCoy said, and if a violation takes place with that bus, the officer can write a ticket immediately.