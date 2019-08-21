EAST PEORIA — Half the container size might be twice as desirable for some garbage customers in East Peoria.

The City Council this week agreed to buy 650 wheeled garbage carts for $32,250.80 to sell to garbage collection customers. Two weeks ago the council rejected by a 3-2 vote a proposal to buy a truckload of the large 96-gallon carts in part because it didn't include the option to buy smaller, easier-to-handle containers for garbage or recycling collection.

The new proposal included 200 half-sized, 48-gallon carts, enough of a change to flip two votes and pass the proposal by a vote of 4-1. Only commissioner Mike Sutherland voted against the purchase of 450 96-gallon and 200 48-gallon carts. Both sizes will come in the black-lidded garbage collection variety and the blue-lidded recycling collection variety.

Mayor John Kahl changed his vote when the smaller containers were added to the proposal.

"As long as we are in the solid waste business we should offer two sizes," Kahl said. "If we provide the service, we should provide the cans and Toters."

The city switched to mandatory wheeled-containers for garbage collection last year. It required the containers for recyclable items starting on July 1.

Kahl also supported an increase in the cost of the containers to the public. The 96-gallon containers will cost $75 (up from $60) and the 48-gallon containers will cost $65. The price includes the city's costs to deliver them to residents.

"(The increased price) better covers our costs," Kahl said.

The containers won't be available for sale until the shipment arrives in East Peoria. They can't be ordered until the council approves a second reading of the proposal at its next meeting in two weeks. After that, it will take four to six weeks for the shipment to arrive by truck, according to Public Works Director Dennis Barron.

The containers will be available for purchase online at the the city's website, cityofeastpeoria.com and at City Hall, 401 W. Washington St., East Peoria.

Some customers had complained that the larger carts were unwieldy, especially when full, and difficult to navigate to the curb.

Sutherland held fast to his stated opposition to the city being in the business of selling garbage containers.

"It goes totally against my brain," said Sutherland, who owns and operates Sutherland Ace Hardware in East Peoria. "We (the city) are not a store. We are not Walmart. We are not Lowe's. We can't keep bringing in cans indefinitely. There has got to be an end to this."

