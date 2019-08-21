PEORIA — The Alabama concert scheduled for the Peoria Civic Center on Sept. 14 has been canceled.

The band announced Wednesday it was postponing the remainder of its 50th anniversary tour, including the Peoria stop, due to ongoing health issues with band member Randy Owen. Those issues include cluster migraines and vertigo.

"We truly hoped to continue this record-breaking 50-city tour, however, doctors have advised more time is needed for Randy to fully recover," the band said in part on its Facebook page.

Civic Center officials said in a Facebook post that officials at the venue as well as with the Tailgate N' Tallboys concert series both learned about the cancellation today. All ticket-holders should receive an email "within the next week regarding refunds," the Civic Center statement said.

"While we are SUPER disappointed that the September 14 show with Alabama will not be happening — we are glad that Randy is taking some time out for his health. We are praying for a speedy recovery," the statement read.