PEORIA — A Washington man was sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars for downloading child porn off the Internet.

Eric Ingram, 31, was sentenced Tuesday to 160 months by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm. In addition, the Peoria-based federal judge imposed an eight-year term of supervised release and mandated that Ingram must register as a sex offender.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the complaint, Facebook notified Washington Police Department officials last fall of messages between Ingram and a 15-year-old minor that contained sexually explicit conduct. Facebook advised that it appeared Ingram was soliciting the content from the minor victim. Further, the affidavit alleges Ingram lived in close proximity to the minor victim and had discussed meeting in person in the Facebook messages.

Ingram had pleaded guilty in December to receipt of child pornography, about two months after official officials raided his house and seized computer equipment.

He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.