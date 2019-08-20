The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 08 will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) in Tazewell County during the month of September, according to District 08 Commander Capt. Chad Peterson.

Officers working this detail will be on the lookout for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, or driving under the influence.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in over 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to a state police news release. RSCs are designed to keep local roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.